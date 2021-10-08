2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Turre with pool - € 135,000

Townhouse Turre, Almería 2 beds 2 baths € 135,000

Overlooking the lovely Alcazaba swimming pool with its ample terraces and majestic trees and gardens, this pretty, compact villa is on one level and flows effortlessly. A few ornate steps lead to a quaint front terrace. To the right is the main entrance door that opens into a spacious, light and airy lounge/dining area. The lounge is the central point of the villa providing easy access to the rest of the house. It has a log fire is a focal point that provides ambience and heat during the short winter months. On entering the villa, the guest bedroom is on the left with ample storage space and… See full property details