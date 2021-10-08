SPAIN’S coronavirus incidence has dropped below an average of 50 cases per 100,000 people for the first time in 15 months, reaching the threshold considered “low risk” by the Health Ministry.

The benchmark was reached as most coronavirus restrictions were lifted across Spain although facemasks are still required in enclosed spaces or where social distancing cannot be observed.

More than three quarters of the Spanish population has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with those over 70 now being offered a booster jab.

The infection incidence rate, as measured over the past 14 days, fell to 49 cases per 100,000 people, data from the Health Ministry published on Thursday showed, slipping below 50 for the first time since July 27, 2020.

