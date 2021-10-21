MOROCCO has banned flights to and from the UK indefinitely because of the rising Coronavirus infection rates, but government officials still don’t have plans to change health rules.

Many airlines had already cancelled several flights before the unlimited ban came into force last night, October 20.

The north African country currently has a weekly rate of only 10.4 per 100,000 according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show.

Stats for the UK show a rate of 445.5 per 100,000 against Spanish figures showing only 27 infections per 100,000 (according to Reuters)

The government’s own website, gov.uk, updated its travel advice to Morocco, saying: “The Moroccan Government has announced the suspension for an unspecified period of direct flights between Morocco and the UK (and Germany and The Netherlands) with effect from midnight 20 October.”

On Tuesday, the UK reported 43,738 new infections, as cases exceeded 40,000 for the seventh day in a row.

Morocco’s national office of airports said the policy would remain in place “until further notice”.

Upon decisions of national authorities and following the pandemic situation, flights from/to Germany, Netherlands and the UK are suspended from today, Wednesday 20th Oct at 23:59. — Royal Air Maroc (@RAM_Maroc) October 20, 2021

Amid rising infection rates and deaths in the UK, pressure has mounted on the UK government to oblige the enforcement of mask-wearing or even a lockdown.

But a press conference last night, October 20, by Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Sajid Javid, gave little indication that anything would change on UK shores.

With UK infection rates among the highest in the world, there have been calls for further control measures to be reintroduced.

Many scientists and health experts have said ministers should activate the “plan B” winter measures.

Business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, appeared on breakfast TV the same day and ruled out further lockdowns, implying the return of any restrictions “was not needed now.”

A spokesman for 10 Downing Street later said: “Our focus remains on ensuring we get boosters out to those who are eligible.”

Adding: “There isn’t any proposed plan for any further lockdowns. We are sticking to the autumn and winter Plan (A) we have set out.”

