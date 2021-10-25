A Murcia drugs gang has been arrested for exporting marijuana to Ireland hidden in crates of lettuce.

A Fortuna-based transport company was linked to a criminal in Ceuti that the Guardia Civil suspected of running a major drugs tracking network.

The gang leader bought fruit and vegetables from a Lorca supplier for export which officers suspected could be used to cover up his illegal activities.

The fresh produce was said to be of ‘very low’ quality.

The Guardia and customs officials inspected a large lorry from Fortuna at the northern port of Bilbao ahead of boarding a ferry bound for Rosslare in Ireland.

161 kilos of marijuana in plastic bags were found hidden among containers of lettuce.

At the same time, authorities intercepted another lorry from the same company that had just got in from Rosslare.

It had passed through a customs inspection point but the driver failed to declare €116,000 in cash that he had with him.

Six people, including the ring-leader, were arrested by the Guardia Civil and all had existing criminal records.

House searches took place in Ceuti and Fortuna as well as in the La Zenia area of the Orihuela Costa.

The gang is said to have exported marijuana across the European Union in lorries for two years.

Image Credit: Guardia Civil