BOOSTER coronavirus vaccine shots can officially be administered to people aged 70 and over from this Monday(October 25).

The date was agreed by the Public Health Commission and applies to residents in that age range who got their last COVID-19 vaccination at least six months ago.

Some regions will be combining the Pfizer booster shots with immunisation against influenza.

The start dates will vary from area to area.

For example, the Murcia region will offer both vaccinations in one sitting from November 2.

The new COVID booster age group follows those categorised as vulnerable like some cancer patients as well as care home residents.

Flu vaccinations are recommended to everybody aged 65 as well as young children and pregnant women.

Health workers are also recommended, as in previous years, to get the influenza shot.

The Ministry of Health has emphasised the importance of target age groups getting a flu vaccine this autumn.

It warns of the dangers of catching flu while being infected with the coronavirus.

They want to get at least 75% of people aged 65 and over vaccinated against influenza.

All of Spain’s regions will be running their annual flu vaccine campaigns with the hope there will be an even higher take up due to COVID concerns.

