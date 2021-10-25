SAN FULGENCIO, which includes the popular expat La Marina Urbanisation, is continuing Costa Blanca’s bounce back to a ‘new normal’ with a three-day Tapas festival.

The event will take place in the town centre and surrounding urbanisations from Friday, October 29, until Monday, November 1.

The festival marks the sixth time that San Fulgencio has hosted its Ruta de la Tapa, with a total of 16 bars and restaurants taking part, and includes a simultaneous ‘Cocktail Route’ for the first time.

Local Councillor for Tourism, Darren Parmenter, exclaimed: “This is a long-awaited event after having to suspend the 2020 edition, but will [now] allow both residents and visitors to enjoy a relaxed time dedicated to promoting our local gastronomy.”

“GASTRONOMIC WEALTH”: Tourism Councillor Darren Parmenter and Mayor José Sampere launch the festival

Also in attendance at this morning’s Tourism Office launch was the Mayor, José Sampere.

He said: “San Fulgencio is an eminently tourist town, and we are delighted to be able to organise this … to boost leisure, boost the local economy and support the bar and catering sector, which has been so badly affected by the pandemic.”

With the long-accepted tradition of value and consistency, all 16 venues will offer a tapa and a drink for only €2,50.

They will also be able to choose the best of ten different cocktails on offer, all of which will be €4,00.

To add to the fun, a map (or “tapaporte”) will be available that can be ‘stamped’ at participating sites, so that guests can vote for their favourite dishes and cocktails.

A random draw of all the entries will see the winner pocket €200, with €60 prizes available for the most liked ‘selfie’ uploaded to the event’s official Facebook page.

While the mayor welcomed any and all visitors to sample the area’s “gastronomic wealth”, there was a reminder that there will be a free bus service connecting both San Fulgencio and La Marina, during all four days of the festival.

Full list of participating venues:

Sami’s Cafe

Cafe Epoca

Bar Taperia Avenida

Bar David

Fiestas Belga

Our Plaice

Bar Santa Monica

Teteina Tea House

La Rosa Negra

The Lounge Bar

Em’s Dreams

Bavarius

Cafeina Vintage Cafe

The Final Whistle

The Chippy

Palm Tree Bar

READ MORE:

– Olive Press Review of the last San Fulgencio Tapas Route in 2019

– Olive Press Review of this year’s Benijofar Tapas Festival in October 2021