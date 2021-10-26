DEVELOPERS Taylor Wimpey will spend €17 million on building an apartment complex on the southern Costa Blanca.

The British firm will construct 48 homes overlooking Torrevieja’s Punta Prima beach.

The two and three bedroom apartments in the new Posidonia complex will have sea-view terraces, as well as access to a storage room and garage facilities.

INDOOR IMPRESSION

Communal areas will include three swimming pools and a children’s play area.

There will also be direct access to the beach promenade.

The new complex will be located next to the recently-completed Taylor Wimpey ‘Panorama Mar’ development,

Taylor Wimpey sales and marketing director, Marc Pritchard, said: “The Spanish coast continues to be a key location for the purchase of residential homes in Spain with domestic and foreign customers continuing to look for modern and bright homes.”

The Posidonia complex will be completed in November 2022.

Prices will start from €279,000 plus IVA.

Image Credits: Taylor Wimpey Spain