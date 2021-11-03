AT least 30 people have been forced to quarantine in a hotel in Mallorca after testing positive for COVID-19 while attending a yoga retreat.

The group, most of whom are foreigners visiting the island, are now self-isolating at the Bellver Hotel in Palma, confirmed Balearic health chief Patricia Gomez.

“Sometimes people think that it is not necessary to wear a mask while doing low intensity physical activities, but that’s not the case,” she said, explaining the outbreak.

“We cannot be complacent, we still must be very vigilant,” she insisted.

“We are a community that is very open to tourism, we still have many tourists visiting,” she said adding that “it has therefore been necessary to isolate the infected in one place,”.

Mallorca remains at level 1 on the COVID alert scale but the infection rate currently stands at the highest in Spain. The latest data shows a cumulative incidence rate of 59 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days across the Balearic Islands, more than double Spain’s national average of 24 cases.

