AMIDST all the other concerns about the amount of official documentation required to travel under Covid-19 restrictions, the Home Office have announced another update.

Spain will continue to accept the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination record, but if you have printed a hard copy to show the relevant authorities on your journey, it must date from 1 November.

This is to ensure that the certificate can be scanned successfully, if domestic certification is required.

The site added that, “Your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is NOT designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status.”

As well as the update from yesterday, November 3, here are the other requirements listed on the gov.uk website, with relevant links.

Entry to Spain

All arrivals into Spain from the UK must present a pre-travel declaration form on entry and either a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination. See Testing and vaccination requirements for arrivals from the UK

Overland arrivals into Spain (by road or rail) from France or Portugal, see Overland travel and transit.

Anyone travelling to Spain from another country, see Testing and vaccination requirements if travelling to Spain from outside the UK.

If you are travelling from mainland Spain to the Balearic or Canary Islands, or you are staying in tourist accommodation in the Canary Islands, see Travel to the Balearic and Canary Islands.

Upon returning to the UK, travellers should refer to the quarantine and testing rules at Returning to the UK.

Arrival by air or sea

All travellers (12 years old and over) must complete and sign an online Health Control Form no more than 48 hours prior to travel declaring any known history of exposure to COVID-19 and giving contact details.

On arrival into Spain, you may be subject to the following requirements at the point of entry:

Present the QR code (hardcopy or digital) issued on completion of the online Health Control Form prior to travel.

Undergo a temperature check

Undergo a visual health assessment

