WEATHER warnings have been issued across the Balearic Islands as strong winds and torrential rain are predicted.

Bad weather is to be expected from Wednesday 3 but it is predicted to worsen on Friday 5 and continue over the weekend.

Deputy spokesman of AEMET in the Balearic Islands, Miquel Gili warned of heavy rain, strong winds, storms and cooler temperatures that will continue over the weekend.

Maximum temperatures will drop 4º-5ºC and reach only 20ºC during the day while the minimum will plummet by 7ºC at night to a chilly 12ºC.

??Comenzamos el día con chubascos aislados en el mar pero a partir del mediodía irán produciéndose también en tierra y pueden ser fuertes/muy fuertes e ir acompañados de tormenta y granizo pequeño.#FMA ??



??Probabilidad de PCP > 30 mm de 12-24 UTC #gSreps e imagen radar actual. pic.twitter.com/7fJXvmZKNW — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 4, 2021

On Thursday, November 4 cold air will move southwards from the Mediterranean and heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread across the islands.

State weather agency AEMET issued yellow alerts for rain and storm from 14:00 pm with an Amber alert coming into effect from 8pm.

04/11 11:42 #AEMET adelanta #FMA en Baleares. Activos PASADO MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:42 Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/fF6kjlsrkJ https://t.co/u2se5pEEVi — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 4, 2021

A weather phenomenon known as a DANA in Spanish – an isolated high altitude depression that causes a sudden drop in temperatures . will form over the southeast of Spain’s peninsula on Friday November 5, bringing with it storms and heavy rain.

The stormy weather will continue over the weekend but will subside during Monday when the mercury is expected to rise again.

On Monday AEMET predicts a gradual lessening of the rain and a recovery of temperatures.

