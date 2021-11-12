A new campaign emphasising COVID-19 health safety rules has been announced in the Valencian Community.

Coronavirus virus infection rates have gone up recently though hospital admissions remain comparatively low.

The colder weather has unsurprisingly increased indoor gatherings be they in homes or in bars and restaurants.

Regional Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, said: “It will be a campaign to remember the need to continue protecting ourselves during family gatherings, shopping and celebrations.”

“We cannot relax. I am aware that we have been living with the virus for more than a year and a half, but we must continue to be responsible,” she added.

The campaign will emphasise basic protective measures like maintaining social distancing, mask wearing; washing hands; and good ventilation of indoor premises.

Barcelo appealed to people to continue complying with current rules which include the need to wear a mask in ‘risky environments.’

The law states that masks have to be worn indoors and can only be removed when diners and drinkers are seated.

They also need to be used outdoors when distancing cannot be maintained.

