A STREET brawl that broke out on Saturday evening between rival gangs has led to the arrest of nine people, including a minor, and caused a stir on the Rock, with special measures being called for by Gibraltar’s Chief Minister.

Video footage recorded by witnesses from the window of a building overlooking the Waterport area recorded the brawl which showed men spilling out of the Bahia Bar and fighting in the street.

?? #GIBRALTAR La Policía ha detenido a varias personas implicadas en un violento incidente ocurrido este sábado en la zona de Waterport, en el que se ha habido incluso atropellos y varias personas han resultado heridas.



?Información: https://t.co/T9kSH7Fuku pic.twitter.com/PUY7jm2zLg — 8Directo (@8Directo_) November 14, 2021

One person threw a chair at a passing car while another was seen brandishing a gun. It culminated in one car mowing down a man in the forecourt of the petrol station.

“At around 1900hrs on Saturday evening, reports were received of public disorder outside the Bahia Bar at Waterport Roundabout,” said a statement from the RGP.

“There were assaults, violent disorder and cars were being driven in an extremely dangerous manner.

“Officers were immediately deployed to the scene and two individuals required hospital attention.

“Within an hour of the start of the incident, at least five arrests had been made. The RGP are investigating this public order incident and are grateful for the video evidence which has already been made available to support the investigation.”

According to police sources the incident on Saturday night was a “revenge attack” in response to a fight that had broken out the night before.

“This was a pretty big incident for Gibraltar and has caused a stir,” a RGP police spokesperson told The Olive Press. “It’s the sort of crime that would be unremarkable in most towns across the UK on a Saturday night but it’s not the sort of thing we are used to here.”

Police arrested five individuals, including a 16-year-old who appeared in court on Monday charged with various crimes from violent disorder, possession of cannabis, possession of a weapon and resisting police.

Following Saturday's incident at the Bahia Bar, last night five local males were charged.

Full Story here: https://t.co/Em9Rnf90e9 pic.twitter.com/uN4anAUgk7 — Royal Gibraltar Police (@RGPolice) November 15, 2021

Mark Macias, 30, was charged with discharging a firearm; violent disorder; possession of a prohibited weapon; possession of cannabis and resisting police.

Callum Brayson, 18, was charged with causing harm by furious driving; driving without insurance; driving without a licence and violent disorder

Luie Gaivizo, 27, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Daniel Bates, 20, has been charged with violent disorder. The 16-year-old has not been named by police as he is underage, but he was also charged with violent disorder.

All of them are resident in Gibraltar.

Four of them, including the 16-year-old were remanded to custody.

A further four individuals were arrested during Monday in connection with the incident, including a 15-year-old girl.

Following Saturday's incident near the Bahia Bar, a further four individuals have been arrested today. Three were local men (aged 65, 36 and 24) and one was a female juvenile (15).@RGPolice #Gibraltar — Royal Gibraltar Police (@RGPolice) November 15, 2021

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said he would convene a meeting of the Gibraltar Contingency Council “to seek assurances about ensuring the safety & security of our streets & our people.”

Picardo insisted: “A small group of thugs won’t change the character of our community.”

The leader of the Oppostion also expressed dismay at the incident.

The scenes of disorder, violence & recklessness off the Waterport roundabout earlier this evening are shocking & unacceptable. The Police are to be supported & congratulated in cracking down on these issues. This is not the Gibraltar we want for our children & families — Keith Azopardi (@keith_azopardi) November 13, 2021

