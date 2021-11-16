A Dutch man who fled Spain after a bar stabbing has been arrested months later on an attempted murder charge by the Guardia Civil in Benidorm.

A drunken brawl broke out on two adjoining l’Alfas del Pi bar terraces on March 21 with tables and chairs hurled between customers.

A 50-year-old Dutch national was stabbed in the abdomen as his 45-year-old compatriot assailant fled.

The victim was taken to Villajoyosa’s Marina Baixa Hospital for an emergency operation.

Fortunately, the blade avoided contact with any vital organs.

The attacker got out of Spain, but the Guardia Civil identified who he was.

Months later, he returned to the Costa Blanca in the belief that authorities would lose interest in the incident.

The man’s arrival was flagged up and Guardia officers arrested him at a Cala de Finestrat apartment in Benidorm.

He was charged with attempted murder and bailed after a court appearance.

It was revealed that both aggressor and victim had criminal records involving violence.

Image Credit: Cordon Press

