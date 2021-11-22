SHOPPERS should beware of online ‘bargains’ that are actually scams, police in Spain have warned ahead of Black Friday.

Black Friday fans have been told to remain vigilant this holiday season —and luckily the cops have highlighted a fake Lidl scheme that shoppers need to look out for.

Ahead of the massive sale on November 26, police are warning bargain hunters to take extra care when shopping online and not be duped into parting with their hard-earned cash over Lidl’s Monsieur Cuisine Connect kitchen robot.

Fraudsters have posted a fake ad offering the product for €1.99.

Shoppers are then asked to put their credit cards into the fraudulent Lidl website, allowing scammers to seize their personal details and bank information.

The fraudulent ad has been detected on Facebook but cops say the crooks could also target victims through their social networks, emails or instant messaging.

Spaniards are being urged to avoid phishing schemes, look out for credit card skimming attacks, and research charities’ authenticity before giving donations.

When shopping online, it’s also important to double-check product prices and avoid ‘too good to be true’ deals from unknown websites.

#ALERTA?

Detectada campaña de publicidad fraudulenta en rrss suplantando a Lidl. Redirige a web fraudulenta (#phishing) bajo la excusa de venta de robots de cocina a 1,99€ por el #BlackFriday que solicita datos personales y bancarios para la compra…?https://t.co/LmwejW7N8M pic.twitter.com/jVUKZ1nYkS — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) November 21, 2021

