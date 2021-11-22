A PENSIONER was rushed to hospital with injuries after her car drove off the top floor of a Spanish car park, dramatic pictures have shown.

According to authorities, the car was being driven by the 66-year-old woman in Valladolid on the upper floor of the parking lot when she collided with a wall.

The car tumbled forward and landed upside-down directly on top of an unoccupied vehicle and the woman was trapped inside.

The incident took place at the outdoor parking lot close to the Hortega River at around 9.30am today (Monday, November 22).

Pictures from inside the scene showed the aftermath of the shocking accident, with the car upside down on its roof surrounded by shattered glass.

The pensioner was left badly shaken by the incident and taken to the Hospital Del Rio Hortega for minor injuries.

Police confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

Aparatoso accidente en el parking del #HospitalRioHortega .

Un vehículo ha caído de una planta a otra.

.

La conductora ha tenido que ser trasladada a las instalaciones del propio hospital. pic.twitter.com/7Gl09kIyt0 — BomberosValladolid (@BomberosVLL) November 22, 2021

