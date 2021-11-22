SOUTH-EAST Spain faces a 40% fall in water resources by 2050 if remedial action is not taken, according to Ecological Transition Minister, Teresa Ribera.

Ribera, speaking this Monday at a water supply conference, outlined a grim picture that lies in store for Spain.

Areas like the Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol, and Murcia will see a 40% water fall-off compared to an average loss of 24% for the rest of the country.

The seminar was attended by representatives from the EU, the Valencian government, and Alicante City Council.

Teresa Ribera said: “There has been a review of all of our infrastructures to produce the right response to what lies ahead.”

“If no measures are taken, droughts will affect 70% of Spain in 30 years time,” she added.

Ribera’s grim scenario also suggested up to 75% of the Iberian Peninsula could be at risk of desertification if nothing was done.

She called for better connectivity between water confederation companies in the south-east like the Segura and Jucar, as well as increasing desalination capacity and upping recycling rates.

“Intelligent management is needed, together with digitalisation; adaptive crops; flood prevention and improved efficiency,” Ribera commented.

Image Source: Wikipedia

READ MORE: GLOBAL WARMING WARNING FOR SPAIN WITH SKY-ROCKETING TEMPERATURES

PILOT SCHEME OFFERS HOPE TO ANNUAL DROUGHT PROBLEMS FOR ANDALUCIA FARMERS

MALAGA PROVINCE’S BIGGEST RESERVOIR FALLS TO LOWEST LEVEL IN 13 YEARS