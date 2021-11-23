DOWNLOADS of COVID-19 certificates have doubled in a week in the Valencian Community ahead of an imminent start of COVID passport rules to access some indoor areas.

The regional health department says 218,271 COVID certificates were downloaded between November 15 and 21, compared to 114,184 the previous week.

The region’s Interdepartmental Commission will meet this Thursday for the first time in six weeks to discuss where a COVID passport will be required on a mandatory basis.

No indication has been given as to where it will required.

Hospitality and nightlife business are likely to be affected, as coronavirus infection rise in the region.

The Valencian government will submit their proposals to the regional Superior Court for approval, with the judges ruling on whether they violate freedom of movement.

The Basque Country Superior Court rejected a passport scheme on Monday on the grounds of restricting freedom.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said this week that he wants the scheme operating before the Constitucion Day bank holiday weekend in early December.

Over four million(92%) of the Valencian Community’s target population has been fully immunised with around 400,000 not having the COVID-19 vaccine.

2.25 million EU COVID-19 certificates have been downloaded in the region since the certificate started to be issued in June.

