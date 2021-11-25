LEMON CULTIVATION in the Vega Baja region is the subject of a conference this Saturday, November 27.

The region’s first “Citrus Day” is being celebrated in Orihuela to analyze the current and future concerns of lemon cultivation in the agro-economy of the area.

CITRUS SATURDAY: Announced by Orihuela Mayor, Emilio Bascuñana

Orihuela’s mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, announced the conference this week, and highlighted the fact the region accounts for 40% of Spain’s entire production and 70% of the Valencian Community.

Meetings are being organised by the Juan Gil-Albert Institute of the Alicante Provincial Council, with the ASAJA-Alicante collaboration, and the Orihuela City Council.

Mayor Bascuñana said: “We are going to do everything in our power to try to help farmers who are going through a difficult situation.”

Continuing: “The day will serve as training for farmers, [and we’ll] start a path to achieve a quality figure that recognizes the differences between the Vega Baja lemon and those from elsewhere in Spain.”

Efforts will also be made to promote the Vega Baja lemon elsewhere in Europe and the United States.

The conference will be held from 9am in the Orihuela CAM Culture Classroom with experts in the field available.

The Councilor for Agriculture has invited anyone who is interested in attending to register by calling 965 123 201.

