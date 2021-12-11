MALAGA is the most popular place to go camping in Andalucia, according to new figures.

Data collected by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography found the city was a hit with happy campers, even well after the summer season ended.

Most of the campers were from Spain (38,475), compared to 9,275 foreign visitors.

Spanish holidaymakers stayed an average of 4.5 days camping in the region, while tourists from abroad stayed around 3.3 days.

Algeria was ranked the second most popular staycation spot, followed by Almeria and Cadiz.

Huelva came in fourth place with a total of 47,750 overnight stays and 11,174 visitors since October.

People choosing to holiday at home have fuelled a recovery for the camping sector as figures confirm that campsite visits in the region returned to pre-pandemic levels.

President of the Costa del Sol Campsites Association, Emilio Domingo said demand for camping has been healthy since October.

The bookings for the first two weeks in October correspond to 62% occupancy, which is four or five percentage points higher than the same time in 2019.

READ ALSO: