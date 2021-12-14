A new round of holiday vouchers offering big discounts on accommodation will start being issued next week to Valencian Community residents.

The voucher scheme began in October 2020 as a way to boost regional tourism which was affected by the pandemic.

Online voucher reservations can be made from next Monday(December 20) from 10.00 am via bonoviajecv.gva.es

The website lists all of the businesses that are taking part in the scheme.

Voucher applicants must be aged at least 18 and be registered on a local padron as well being up to date with their tax payments.

Only application per person will be allowed through to December 2022.

A 50% discount worth a maximum of €400 on a two to five night stay will be offered.

Stays of five or more nights will attract a 60% reduction valued to a high of €600.

The Valencian government has allocated €15 million to the 2022 voucher scheme.

Around 120,000 people booked discount vouchers over the last 14 months, where discounts of up to 70% were offered.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, said: “This is an important stimulus for the recovery of the tourism sector which has faced the pandemic with enormous strength and resilience.”

