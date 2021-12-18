TRIBUTES have been paid to a woman and her 11-month old baby who were found murdered at a house in Cantabria on Friday (December 17).

A man, 43, was arrested on suspicion of murder of his ex-partner and young daughter after the Guardia Civil were called to a property in Liaño de Villaescusa.

The force said a murder investigation had been launched but it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, although questions remained over how the mother,40, and her baby were killed.

The lifeless bodies of the two victims were found in the home hours after the woman’s concerned family reported her missing.

The 43-year-old father had a restraining order against him from his ex-partner and was arrested by cops in El Astillero at 12pm on Friday in connection with the brutal murders.

He remains in custody awaiting trial.

The Government in Cantabria paid tribute to the mother and child and condemned their ‘terrible’ deaths.

A spokeswoman said: “There are no words to describe this tragedy and the suffering of the family.

“It is truly terrible.”

?? Estamos recabando datos de un presunto asesinato de una mujer y su hija en Liaño de Villaescusa. Hay un hombre detenido. La #ViolenciaMachista pone en peligro la vida de las mujeres y es el peor atentado contra nuestra convivencia. Es urgente erradicarla #NosQueremosVivas pic.twitter.com/UsFhUkwlZA — Ainoa Quiñones (@Ainoaqui) December 17, 2021

