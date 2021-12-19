SPAIN is likely to face new ‘shared measures’ and coronavirus restrictions in a bid to stop the spread of the Omicron variant across the country, Pedro Sanchez has announced.

The Prime Minister of Spain that regional presidents will work together and consider putting in preventative measures as cases continue to rise.

It comes as Sanchez delivered a statement in Barcelona today on how the country must tackle the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation this afternoon as the public braces itself for the prospect of another tightening of restrictions ahead of Christmas.

He said that the current infection rate in Spain was ‘not good’ and confirmed he has called an emergency meeting of regional presidents on Wednesday next week.

Sanchez warned at a media briefing on Sunday that Spain’s rising infection numbers were ‘worrying’ as the more transmissible Omicron variant replaces Delta as the dominant strain.

Spain’s leader pledged to ramp up the vaccine booster programme, calling the rapid spread of Omicron ‘a wake up call’.

He said: “The more people the better, either with first doses or with booster doses.

“Let us intensify our actions in the face of the spread of the virus.”

Sanchez said that any changes to COVID restrictions in Spain will be revealed following a virtual meeting with Spain’s regional leaders on Wednesday, December 22.

Asked if the nation should brace for new measures to tackle the spread of Omicron, Sanchez replied: “The virus is still with us, and fighting it must be a priority.

“The figures in the last few hours, with a cumulative incidence rate of 511 positive tests for every 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, pose a real risk to the health of our citizens.

“I’ve decided to call an extraordinary meeting for Wednesday 22 December to analyse the evolution of the pandemic and study measures with which to face it.”

He added that the new wave of infections ‘has different characteristics’ and that ‘shared measures’ should be expected.

The last meeting with regional presidents was on 30 July in Salamanca.

