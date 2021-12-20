TWO Alicante businessmen have been arrested for stealing high-end Mini rental cars which ended up at a Murcia area car dealership.

One of the detainees had an prior criminal record.

The leased top-range Minis were not returned to the rental firm at the end of the contract period.

Their owner was also out of pocket for the agreed sum on each vehicle.

Six stolen cars, worth a total of €150,000, were recovered by the Policia Nacional.

The police was brought in by the aggrieved dealer with five of his vehicles put up for sale at a car lot in Aguilas, Murcia.

The sixth Mini was stopped near Alicante-Elche airport with the driver totally unaware that she was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

The two businessmen have been charged with misappropriation.

