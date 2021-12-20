A PAIR of thugs armed with guns who fired bullets at a victim after a 100mph car chase through Manilva’s streets faced justice in a Malaga court on Monday.

Both men have been sentenced to jail for two years after they were found guilty of shooting at a man from a distance following a high speed chase on the Costa del Sol in November 2018.

Malaga Court heard the crooks pursued their victim down the A-7 and embarked on a ‘prolonged course of high-risk, dangerous’ driving.

The chase came to a dramatic conclusion when the two cars collided near an urbanisation in Manilva and the two thugs then approached their victim and began showering him with bullets.

The court heard that the thugs ‘shot him several times using so much of a long-distance gun and a smaller pistol’.

But as the shots ‘were fired from a long distance they did not impact or cause injury to the victim’.

The two men then fled from the scene and the victim was rushed to a nearby medical centre.

An investigation by Spanish police pieced together how the pair, who did not have the mandatory license for their firearms, had set up the crime.

The pair were charged with a string of offenses including possession of illegal firearms and driving charges.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had fallen out with the pair prior to the attack, the court heard.

Both men admitted their involvement in the shooting, with one of the defendants explaining to the court that he was addicted to cocaine and alcohol, and were each sentenced to two years in jail.

READ ALSO: