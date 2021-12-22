MANY Valencian Community cities have cancelled their New Year celebrations for a second successive year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tradition of thousands of people gathering in city centre squares to see in the New Year have once again been put aside due to health concerns.

Valencia’s Plaza del Ayuntamiento will be cordoned off on December 31.

Valencia’s Citizen Protection councillor, Aaron Cano, said: “People should enjoy New Year’s Eve at home or with friends but complying with the rules.”

Alicante City Council has followed suit with the cancellation of its town hall square party.

The authority appealed to residents to be ‘prudent and cautious’ during the festive season.

Elche’s Placa de Baix will be without any activities either on the evening of December 31 to avoid ‘ a high accumulation of people’.

For the second successive year, all of the beaches on the Orihuela Costa will be closed on December 25 to stop any traditional concentration of Christmas Day visitors, many of whom are British expats.

Orihuela’s Beaches councillor, Antonio Sanchez, said:- “We are sorry to have taken this decision but it is the responsible move at this time.”

