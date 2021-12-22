A woman has been arrested by the Guardia Civil after using a hammer to bludgeon a man to death at her Betera home in Valencia Province.

Neighbours called the police this Wednesday at around 10.00 am after hearing shouting from a property on Calle San Francisco.

Guardia and Betera Policia Local officers arrived to find the body of a 60-year-old man.

A resident reported seeing him enter the home at around 9.00 am.

He was not romantically involved with the 52-year-old woman.

Some reports suggested that he went round to see her to ask for the return of money that he had lent her.

Their discussion escalated into violence with her visitor fatally struck down by a hammer.

The attacker is said to have behavioural issues caused by excess alcohol consumption.

Earlier this year she was involved in an incident where she confronted two police officers.

She has a teenage son who lives with his father.

