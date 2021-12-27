HUNDREDS of protestors took to the streets on Christmas Day in Barcelona in anger at new restrictions imposed by the regional government in a bid to slow the spread of infections amid the more contagious omicron variant..

Spain’s northeastern region reimposed a curfew from Christmas Eve as well as the need to show COVID-19 vaccine certificates to enter certain establishments.

But those opposing the new measures staged a demonstration in Barcelona’s Plaza de Sant Jaume some brandishing banners that compared authorities to Nazi Germany.

A protester wearing a Santa hat is seen raising her lighting mobile phone in Plaza de Sant Jaume during the demonstration. Photo: Cordon Press

Hundreds of people opposed the vaccination and the Covid passport in the center of Barcelona on Christmas day. Photo: Cordon Press

Posters included a mocked up image of Pedro Sanchez as Adolf Hitler while one protestor wore a yellow star on their lapel as Jews were required to do but with the word ‘unvaccinated’.

A protester is seen wearing a yellow star sewn on his jacket . Photo: Cordon Press

A placard that shows PM Pedro Sánchez characterized as Hitler. Photo: Cordon Press

Few of those protesting were wearing face masks despite them now being mandatory when outside in a crowd.

Catalunya is the first of Spain’s regions to reimpose a curfew after a spike in new infections during the run up to Christmas. Data shows that one in four hospital COVID cases are in Catalunya where the infection rate has soared to 876 cases per 100,000 people.

Spain has one of the highest vaccination uptakes in Europe with almost 90% of the over 12 population having received a full dose. Currently booster jabs are being given to the most vulnerable and those over the age of 50.

