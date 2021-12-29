IT was an opportunity to let off steam after the stress and depredations of the COVID pandemic – and the townsfolk of Ibi in Alicante province on Spain’s Costa Blanca took full advantage.
This video shows people taking part in a giant flour and egg food fight in the streets of the Alicante province town.
In a 200-year-old tradition participants dress up in military outfits and stage a mock ‘revolution’ outside the town hall.
They pelt each other with flour and eggs – often by the tray load – and let off firecrackers in the annual Fests dels Enfarinats battle.
Last year the event, which is part of the Day of the Holy Innocents celebrations, a time in Spain for pulling pranks similar to the UK’s April Fools Day, was canceled.
This time round participants were determined to have a messily good time on Tuesday, December 28, while COVID restrictions still permitted them.
