A NURSE who allegedly posed as a doctor and wrote dozens of fraudulent prescriptions has been arrested and charged in Sevilla.

The 45-year-old was charged with impersonating a doctor and document forgery, according to a press release from Benemerita.

Courts of Coria del Rio in Sevilla heard how patients were fooled by the nurse, who had lied to them for months about being a doctor.

An investigation began at the start of October when a concerned medical practitioner claimed that she had been forging her signature and stamp on prescriptions in a bid to illegally obtain different types of drugs.

The police obtained records from insurers Muface and after carefully studying each prescription detected more than 60 fraudulent slips.

The case at the Court of Coria del Rio continues.

