PEOPLE who threaten bar and restaurant owners over COVID passports could face prosecution in the Valencian Community.

Regional president, Ximo Puig, said he’s contacted the Prosecutor’s Office following reports of intimidation and coercion against businesses in Castellon Province.

Indoor access to hospitality is only permitted by producing an EU COVID certificate until at least January 31.

PASSPORT CHECK IN VALENCIA (Cordon Press image)

Traders in Nules have reported a group calling themselves ‘Accion Burriana-Nules’ appearing at businesses in the town and threatening owners over COVID passports.

Nules Hoteliers Association vice-president, Alberto Mendo, said: “These people don’t even wear a mask and are coercing out members by telling them that requiring a COVID passport to enter establishments is illegal.”

Mendo says he has spoken to the police who told him that formal complaints need to be filed if the intimidation is repeated.

“It is an exceptional situation and if we want to remain open, we have to request the COVID passport,” he added.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, has promised to support the hospitality industry if they suffer any form of coercion.

XIMO PUIG (Generalitat Valenciana image)

Puig said: “We want to send a very clear message to the sector that if they have a problem with citizens who reproach them or try to threaten them for requesting the COVID certificate, then they should immediately notify the police”

“They are complying with measures that have been endorsed in court and the government will always be on their side,” Puig added.

“The government is going to defend those who defend legality. Those opposed to the measure have the right to think in the way they want, but not to obstruct compliance with the law,” he concluded.

XMAS DAY ANTI-PASSPORT PROTEST, BARCELONA (Cordon Press image)

READ MORE:-