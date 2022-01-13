A drug trafficker on the run from Norwegian justice was greeted and arrested by the Policia Nacional after touching down at Alicante-Elche airport.

The 38-year-old Lithuanian man had a European Arrest Warrant out against him for committing crimes against public health.

He was part of a gang in Norway that made and sold drugs including amphetamines, cannabis and cocaine.

Most of the criminals were rounded-up but he slipped away from the clutches of the authorities with a potential 21-year jail term hanging over his head.

The fugitive’s name was flagged across Europe but he still decided to take a flight from the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius to the Costa Blanca.

His luck ran out as a European database check revealed that he was on the plane.

He was arrested by Policia Nacional border control officers who handed him over to the National Court to process his extradition to Norway.

It’s the second major European fugitive arrest at Alicante-Elche airport in January following the detention of an Estonian man wanted in Germany for a €150,000 fraud.

