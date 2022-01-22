SPAIN has produced some of the world’s finest visual artists with the likes of Picasso and Dali household names.
These artists not only changed the world of art – Picasso produced two of the top 10 most expensive paintings ever sold – but even visual culture in general.
Dali, for example, designed the colours of logo’s of Spain’s Chupa Chups brand of lollipops.
These days Spain’s most exciting artists are found far outside from Madrid’s Prado.
They are street artists who work alongside town halls to spread messages of inclusion, celebrating the elderly, reducing electricity consumption and promoting feminisim.
Their work paints life and colour into otherwise empty walls and structures.
An amazing 18 Spanish artists are in the top 100 murals just announced by the Best Street Art of 2021 collective.
You can vote them HERE or take a look at some of tomorrow’s classics below.
XOLAKA in Lugones, Asturias
XOLAKA in Pola de Siero, Asturias
XOLAKA in Villanueva de San Juan, Asturias
Tint3Rosa in Burgos, Castilla y Leon
Tardor in Denia, Valencian Community
Sokram in La Baneza, Castilla y Leon
Sake in Cortes de la Frontera, Andalucia
Roc Blackrock in Barcelona, Catalunya
Nacho Mawe & Xemajo in Burjassot, Valencian Community
Mon Devane in Triacastela, Galicia
Lula Goce in Aranda de Duero, Castilla y Leon
Lalome in Alora, Andalucia
J.M. Brea in Fuenlabrada, Madrid
Dridali in El Berron, Asturias
Diego As in Lugo, Galicia
Dale Grimshaw in Murcia
Cristian Blanxer in Los Marines, Andalucia
Bifido in La Bañeza, Castilla y Leon
