POLICE in Spain have confirmed the arrest of one of Britain’s most wanted fugitives.

Joshua Hendry, 30, was cuffed in Marbella’s San Pedro de Alcantara on Thursday after police noticed a man matching his description out walking a dog.

Hendry has an international arrest warrant against him for his extradition to Britain on charges of drugs trafficking and belonging to a criminal gang in Liverpool.

It is alleged he trafficked heroin and crack cocaine from Liverpool to Grimsby for onward distribution and controlled the phone line used for this.

His mother and brother were convicted as part of the conspiracy.

Hendry’s arrest comes just a day after the UK National Crime Agency and CrimeStoppers, in conjunction with Spanish police, launched a campaign in Madrid to find Britain’s most wanted fugitives.

He is one of 12 fugitives on Britain’s most-wanted list.

READ ALSO: