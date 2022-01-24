A GERMAN expat turned the gun on himself after shooting his daughter-in-law and grandson in a row outside their home in Formentera.

The 82-year-old man, who had reportedly lived in the island since 2019, was rushed to hospital with a gunshot to the head but died soon after arriving on the morning of Thursday, January 20.

According to police the elderly man had threatened his daughter-in-law with the gun through the car window as she attempted to take her younger child to school.

The older brother, 22, tried to stop his grandfather but was shot twice; once in his right leg and once in his arm and the mother, a 46-year-old Spaniard, received a minor flesh wound in her arm.

The older man then shot himself in the head.

El anciano que disparó a su nieto y su nuera en Formentera ya había sido denunciado https://t.co/Z4k9PzcwDf — Ultima Hora Mallorca (@UHmallorca) January 21, 2022 Balearic Islands newspaper Ultima Hora reporting the matter

The shooting took place at 9am at their home in the Venda des Pi des Catala area.

The 22-year-old was treated at Formentera Hospital before being transferred by helicopter to Can Misses Hospital on the neighbouring island Ibiza.

His condition is described as ‘serious but stable’.

According to the Spanish newspaper 20minutos, the German named Horst B., had previously been reported by his daughter-in-law after he tried to attack her with an axe over Christmas.

READ MORE: