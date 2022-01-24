A Belgian man wanted in his country for child sex abuse and pornography charges faces extradition after being arrested on the Costa Blanca.

The 78-year-old fugitive was detained by the Policia Nacional on the Gran Alacant urbanisation in the Santa Pola municipality.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a child aged under 13 on various occasions at his home in Begijnendijk, Belgium.

BEGIJNENDIJK IN BELGIAN FLANDERS

The man is also accused of corrupting minors and if convicted of all charges, he faces 20 years in prison.

He has been transferred to the National Court in Madrid who will process his extradition.

