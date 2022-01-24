KING Felipe’s sister, Cristina, has split from husband Iñaki Urdangarin by ‘mutual agreement’ just days after photos were published of him with another woman.

A joint statement said that their commitment to their children ‘remains intact’.

“It is a private decision and we ask for the utmost respect from those around us,“ the brief statement said.

Infanta Cristina and Urdangarin have been married since 1997.

The Lecturas magazine last week printed photos of Urdangarin with a female co-worker during a stroll in the south of France, close to where he and his wife have a holiday home.

On his way to work to a consulting firm in the northern city of Vitoria, Urdangarin commented that ‘these are things that happen’.

Urdangarin, the ex-Duke of Palma, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison for corruption which he began serving in June 2018.

In June 2020, authorities exempted him from spending nights in jail due to his good behaviour and converted his sentence to community work.

Former Olympic handball player Urdangarin used his ties with Spanish royals to win public contracts related to sports.

He then overcharged for events before hiding the money abroad.

He was convicted of of using his Mallorca-based foundation to siphon off €6 million between 2004 and 2006.

Cristina was acquitted of aiding her husband at a trial in 2017 and ordered to pay a €265,000 fine as she benefited from her husband’s racket.

King Felipe stripped them of their titles of the Duke and Duchess of Palma after the scandal broke.

The couple moved to Geneva with their four children after the first allegations surfaced in 2012.

Cristina still lives in the Swiss city.

