A Madrid man imprisoned his ex-girlfriend and forced her to hide in a bed drawer when police visited his home.

The 31-year-old man has been arrested by the Policia Nacional and charged with kidnapping, gender violence, and breaking a restraining order.

The 25-year-old victim sent a text message to a friend saying that she was being held captive by her ex-partner.

Her mother was informed and she contacted the police who visited a property in the Salamanca area of Madrid.

The man told officers that he knew nothing about the whereabouts of his former partner and he invited them to look around his home.

A first sweep uncovered nothing but one of the officers thought it prudent to ring her mobile phone.

It was found ringing in the property and a more thorough search was launched.

She was discovered squashed in a drawer underneath a bed covered with clothes.

The man was arrested and the Policia Nacional revealed that he had a criminal record for domestic abuse.

