NIGHTLIFE businesses will be able to stay open after 1.00 am in the Murcia region from later this week.

The change will take place once an official notification has been published in the regional State Gazette.

A 1.00 am to 6.00 am closure was enforced on all ‘non-essential’ activities five weeks ago as a measure to stop the ‘sixth wave’ spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach and van hire firms reported an increase in bookings over the holiday period and at weekends as revellers went out of the region to enjoy late nights in Alicante Province, which had no closure restrictions.

Murcia hospitality association, HoyTu, had announced a protest against early closures for this Thursday in front of the San Esteban Palace in Murcia, which houses the regional government office.

Murcia’s Health Ministry has applied to the regional Superior Court for approval to extend the use of the COVID passport for an extra three weeks through till February 25.

Use of the passport has been authorised until this Friday(February 4).

The same rules will apply including the use of the document to achieve 75% indoor capacity for hospitality and nightlife venues.

If it is not used, then a 30% cap applies.

General measures will continue as before with no terrace limits, but with a maximum of 12 people per table.

Indoor table limits are ten people, with all food and drink consumption to be made at tables.

