PUBLIC roads and paths are to be improved in roughly 100 areas throughout Orihuela Costa.

The area contains many areas popular with expats, such as La Zenia, Villamartin and Cabo Roig.

Accessibility for residents and holidaymakers has long been an issue for those that find it difficult to get out and about.

MOBILITY ADDRESSED: Mayor Ángel Noguera in Orihuela Costa this week

But a new plan to improve mobility in Orihuela Costa involves some 100 projects.

The Department of Infrastructure, headed by the mayor Ángel Noguera, is focusing specifically in areas with the greatest confluence of people, such as access to public buildings, schools and shopping centres.

Noguera, along with Luis Carcedo, a member of his Accessibility Team explained that, “about 100 actions are planned with municipal budgets consisting of lowering pavements, placing tactile paving to help blind or visually-disabled people, signalling at zebra crossings, relocation of certain signs and litter bins, and other tasks.”

The mayor went on to thank Luis Carcedo for his involvement as, “this project will improve the quality of life for residents of Orihuela Costa.”

