TWO major hotels will reopen in Benidorm this spring after spending €11 million on extensive refurbishments.

The Azora European Hotel and Leisure group(AEHL) has finished work on the Hotel Riudor and the Hotel Flamingo Oasis.

The Flamingo Oasis will reopen next month and the Riudor is scheduled to welcome guests from May.

A special focus has been made on improving accessibility with rooms adapted for people with reduced mobility.

Access to all common areas has been enhanced and there has been a total redecoration of all interiors.

The Flamingo Oasis hotel, located just a few metres from Levante beach, has a new indoor decorative theme inspired by Africa with images of animals, accompanied by a mix of different geometric patterns in terracotta, white, black and green tones blended with ceramic.

FLAMINGO OASIS ANIMAL THEME(AEHL image)

Restaurant facilities have been overhauled and new play areas for children installed, as well as a revamp of the rooftop which offers impressive views of the Benidorm skyline.

The Hotel Riudor has raised its grading from three to four stars and the main entrance has been switched to Calle Gerona to improve accessibility.

A new reception area, lobby bar, and dining room are part of the makeover.

With its proximity to the beach, the Riudor interior design aims to recreate a maritime atmosphere inspired by being inside a cruise ship.

RIUDOR RECEPTION(AEHL image)

Azora co-founder, Cocha Osacar, said: “We believe the hotel sector continues to offer numerous investment opportunities to generate value through repositioning what we do with pro-active management.”

“Value means applying the latest trends in energy efficiency and sustainability to improve the customer experience by being energy efficient and minimising any environmental impact of our hotels,” she added.

READ MORE: