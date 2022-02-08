THE MONTH of love has brought mock Las Vegas-style weddings to Elche on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

L’Aljib Shopping Centre, on the outskirts of the city, has launched a Valentine-themed promotion that involves couples taking a ‘love test’ that measures their compatibility.

Designed for friends and family members too, it aims to give support and affection to everyone, according to a spokesperson from the complex.

Participants will also be able to have the experience of getting married in a Las Vegas style ‘wedding’, take souvenir photos, and get entered into a draw for special prizes.

The ‘Wedding Chapel L’Aljub’ will be in situ until Feb 26, with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe impersonators prepared any budding couples willing to tie the knot.

To qualify, participants must download the Club Oasis app and make a purchase of at least 10 euros.

The compatibility test is then done online and couples can then enter a draw for prizes worth 150 euros for Jewellery, Sports Fashion, Beauty, Cosmetics or Treatments.

This special chapel will be open every Friday and Saturday in February. Fridays from 5pm to 9:30pm and on Saturdays from 10:30m to 2:00pm and from 4:30pm to 9:30pm.

On Valentine’s Day itself, the chapel will open from 5pm to 9:30pm.

All participants receive a special Valentine delicacy from Belros.

