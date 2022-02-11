FIREFIGHTERS donned biological protective gear on Friday to remove the decomposing body of a woman from her Torrevieja flat.

Concerned neighbours phoned the Guardia Civil after not seeing the 73-year-old resident for some time.

They also complained of a stench coming out of her city centre home on Calle Joven Pura.

A fire crew accessed the fourth-floor property via a window and noted the very strong odour.

They returned to ground level to put on protective suits as a precaution.

On entering the flat, they discovered it was crammed full of rubbish bags and all kinds of belongings.

Firefighters recovered the woman’s decomposing body with early suggestions being that she may have died over a month ago.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the circumstances behind her death, with early indications that it was down to natural causes.

