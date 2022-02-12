POLICE have removed a car in which five people had been squatting.

Neighbours in Camp Redo (Palma) had complained that the abandoned vehicle had been home for up to five people for two years

?"Sinvivir en el Camp Redó

Los vecinos denuncian el desagradable olor y la basura acumulada en un coche abandonado y okupado desde 2020" @Neustru @hila @ajuntpalma @GOIB_Socialhttps://t.co/DAXDryG1df vía @UHmallorca — Palma Barrios – Cuenta oficial. ?????????? (@PalmaBarrios_) February 8, 2022

They said that the occupants used the street as a toilet and left rubbish strewn around.

Local residents are now asking for more ‘vigilance and security’ saying the town hall has ‘abandoned’ the area.

