POLICE have removed a car in which five people had been squatting.

Neighbours in Camp Redo (Palma) had complained that the abandoned vehicle had been home for up to five people for two years

They said that the occupants used the street as a toilet and left rubbish strewn around.

Local residents are now asking for more ‘vigilance and security’ saying the town hall has ‘abandoned’ the area.

