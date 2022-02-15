THE drought situation is ‘critical’ in the province due to the lack of rainfall these months.

In fact, according to the latest data, just 14.5% of the average amount of rain has fallen in Malaga, this current hydrological year— which runs from October 1st one year and finishes on September 30th the following year—making it the worst figure in 80 years.

With these figures in mind, the province of Malaga is set to face its worst drought since records began in 1942 by the national weather agency AEMET.

Furthermore, the weather in Malaga remains unchanged for the rest of this week with cloudy or clear skies expected. Another week with no rainfall forecast and the problem of drought is evident with reservoirs at a third of their capacity.

The reservoir of La Viñuela is the one with the most alarming figure. This reservoir is at 16% of its capacity, the lowest figure in the whole province.

So far, between October 1st, 2021, and January 31st, 2022, Malaga has seen only 49.8 litres per square metre of rainfall. The average for the same period from 1980 to 2020 was 244 litres per square metre. A dramatic drop, making it the worst figure in 80 years thus far.

The second worst start of the hydrological year was from 2013 to 2014 with records of just 84.3 litres per square metre.

