THE drought situation is critical in the province due to the lack of rainfall in recent months, so the arrival of any rain will come as a welcome relief.

That said, it will take much more than a few passing showers to make a meaningful dent in drought conditions.

According to weather agency AEMET there is an 80% probability of rain tomorrow morning, Thursday February 24, which will also see a drop in maximum temperatures. The rainfall will be more widespread across the province during the earlier half of the day, but easing in the afternoon.

Friday will see a similar scenario, with 80% chance of precipitation expected in the morning, and 65% chance or rain forecast for the afternoon. The wind will continue to be from the east.

“We could say that the rains are not going to be heavy, but neither will there be the four drops we had last week, although it is still too early to give details of the intensity,” said the director of the Malaga weather station, Jesus Riesco.

“From Saturday onwards, clear and cloudy skies are expected, with no likelihood of precipitation, although maximum temperatures will drop. In the capital it will go from 20ºC to 17ºC and in the inland area the drop will be more pronounced, with areas such as Ronda seeing a drop in the maximum temperatures from 20ºC to14ºC.” he added.

According to the meteorologist, the front that will cause the rain is isolated, meaning it is more difficult to detail the behaviour and predict the intensity of the rain.

