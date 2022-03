COPS have arrested three women after a Malaga jewellery shop was broken into on Tuesday, February 22.

Callous thieves made off with a number of items from the store on Calle San Miguel in Torremolinos.

The crooks stole more than €800 worth of rings, pendants and bracelets.

Police were able to track all three suspects down, the town council confirmed in a statement.

Detectives have managed to recover some of the stolen objects.

