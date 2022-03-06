AUTHORITIES in Spain have expressed alarm at Spain’s growing obesity problem as new data reveals more than half of the population is overweight.

According to a study carried out by the Spanish Society of Obesity (Seedo), the rise in the number of people considered obese are “alarming” with the pandemic blamed for worsening the issue.

@SociedadSeedo estudia el impacto de la obesidad https://t.co/pBLwVH3Qhq — IM Médico (@IMMedicoHosp) March 2, 2022

The data shows that 53,8 % of the people asked have problems with their weight with 36,3% classified as overweight and 17,2% considered obese.

Weight problems afflict more people over 65 years old with 66% categorised as overweight.

This study also revealed how little physical exercise is carried out among the population with 40% admitting they do no exercise at all.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the number of people with weight problems according to the Spanish Society of Obesity.

The rise is blamed in part on Covid-19 restrictions. Even after Spain experienced the strictest longdown in Europe when everyone was confined to their homes, sports centres remained closed for four months. Even after they reopened many were put off from going because face masks are still compulsory at gyms.

Two years ago, another study by Seedo revealed that 44% of Spaniards had gained weight during the quarantine in 2020.

The latest survey also showed that more women than men wanted to lose weight, with more than half of those asked admitting to dieting in the previous six months.

