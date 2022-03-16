A Valencia man has been charged with animal abuse after mistreating a python snake and trying to sell it via the internet.

The Guardia Civil arrested the vendor, 47, after spotting the online advert and visiting his home.

The Spaniard had no license or any official documentation to keep the animal.

Officers removed the python which was examined by vets from Valencia City Council.

A damning report concluded the snake had not been looked after properly.

It was kept in a plastic container that was far too small and the room temperature was not warm enough.

The python is now being cared for at the El Saler Wildlife Recovery Centre.

