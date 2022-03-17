PARIS may have the reputation as the most romantic spot in the world but it seems a certain Spanish island may come a close second if Jennifer Lopez’ love life is anything to go by.

The A-List superstar was caught looking loved-up in Las Palmas as she canoodled her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The pair, who first made headlines when they dated twenty years ago before going their separate ways, looked at ease with each other once again as they put on an affectionate display on a park bench in Gran Canaria.

The two were reportedly enjoying some downtime as Jennifer was on break from filming Niki Caro directed flick The Mother.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look loved up as they relax together on a park bench in Gran Canaria, Spain where the actress is filming her latest movie The Mother pic.twitter.com/a7TnQvI8mC — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) March 15, 2022

This comes just days after JLo released a new music video for the ballad version of her track Marry Me with Maluma, featuring an unexpected cameo from Ben as they cuddled in bed together.

The two-time Oscar winner’s blink-and-you-miss-it appearances included him placing an intimate kiss her neck as they snuggled in their pajamas.