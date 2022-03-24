THE sky turned deep orange across Andalucia on Thursday afternoon when yet another ‘calima’ swept up from north Africa bringing an atmosphere dense with Saharan dust.

It is the second week such a storm, known as calima in Spanish, has swept across the peninsula.

Spain’s weather agency issued weather warnings that another calima was on its way.

Social media was once again filled with images of the strange phenomenon from Gibraltar to Almeria.

Si la calima del otro día era histórica… esta aún la supera…#Malaga

#Antequera #Calima #Llluvia

La lluvia regresa en forma de tierra y deja el cielo con una calima anaranjada y el suelo con tierra en Antequera.

?? Todo el artículo: https://t.co/EvDI7gHWat pic.twitter.com/gwqK0srMBQ — El Sol de Antequera (@ElSoldAntequera) March 24, 2022

One traveller described ‘the eeriest atmosphere at Malaga airport again today’.

“It feels like Armageddon is on the way,” he told the Olive Press.

Malaga airport turned orange on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Olive Press

”But incredibly, planes seem to be landing and leaving on time.”

“It’s really spooky and a bit hard to breathe,” said Alvaro Cayeto, who was travelling to London on EasyJet on Thursday afternoon. “This colour could almost be an advert for EasyJet,” he added.

Others described the atmosphere as ‘oppressive’ and said it had given them headaches.

Many of Spain’s white-washed villages known as ‘pueblos blancos’ were stained brown after the calima hit earlier in March and are seeking aid to fund the clear up.

